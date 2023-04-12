Report – RB Leipzig keen on signing Arsenal youngster

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has become the subject of interest from German side RB Leipzig.

The attacker is spending this season on loan at Reims and could return to the Emirates having bagged at least 20 goals in France.

He is already well into double figures for goals at the Ligue 1 side and will demand a first-team place when he returns in the summer.

Arsenal could win the Premier League this season, which shows they have more than enough talents and they have good attackers.

This makes it hard for Mikel Arteta to give a chance to Folarin and Leipzig wants to take advantage of that to add him to their squad.

Journalist Florian Plettenburg has now revealed the German side’s interest on Twitter and they believe he would be cheaper than Lille’s Jonathan David.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is one of our best players on loan right now and the striker deserves to keep getting regular game time when he returns to the Emirates.

This means we must sacrifice him or Eddie Nketiah so that everyone will be happy and he can get the game time he wants.

The ideal situation would have been to keep him, but if we cannot guarantee him regular action, we must take the money and allow him to leave.