Report – RB Leipzig keen on signing Arsenal youngster

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has become the subject of interest from German side RB Leipzig.
The attacker is spending this season on loan at Reims and could return to the Emirates having bagged at least 20 goals in France.
He is already well into double figures for goals at the Ligue 1 side and will demand a first-team place when he returns in the summer.
Arsenal could win the Premier League this season, which shows they have more than enough talents and they have good attackers.
This makes it hard for Mikel Arteta to give a chance to Folarin and Leipzig wants to take advantage of that to add him to their squad.
Journalist Florian Plettenburg has now revealed the German side’s interest on Twitter and they believe he would be cheaper than Lille’s Jonathan David.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun is one of our best players on loan right now and the striker deserves to keep getting regular game time when he returns to the Emirates.
This means we must sacrifice him or Eddie Nketiah so that everyone will be happy and he can get the game time he wants.
The ideal situation would have been to keep him, but if we cannot guarantee him regular action, we must take the money and allow him to leave.
We should not consider anything less than 50 million if anyone wants to sign him. Other clubs ask and get very high fees for their players, so we should be asking similar figures for Balogun.
His contract is not expiring, we can use him next year, or clubs can pay up.
I think you are being somewhat optimistic and I suspect any offer of around 30m would be given serious consideration.From what I have seen of Balogun, I very much doubt if he would make a big impression in the Premier League