Report – Real Madrid considering a move for Arsenal ace this summer

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid is keeping an eye on Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette as they look to replace or complement Karim Benzema with a new striker.

Lacazette has seen his position at the Bernabeu come under threat this year after Mikel Arteta decided against allowing Eddie Nketiah to move away from the club on loan again.

The Englishman has been sharing the striker role with the former Lyon man, and the club hasn’t shown too much willingness to hand him a new deal.

The report claims that Madrid is targeting a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but because it will be difficult for them to get Arsenal to sell their captain, they have made Lacazette their Plan B.

It hailed Lacazette for being a “very technical striker, with a lot of mobility, a goal and who can play as a pure nine or as a false striker, behind that typical reference.”

The Frenchman had an underwhelming campaign in the just-concluded season, but he scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 30 league games for the Gunners last season.

It remains unclear if the club will be keen to keep hold of Laca if teams make moves to sign him or if they have a price tag already set and will be happy to allow him to be sold.