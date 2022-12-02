Report – Real Madrid is targeting important Arsenal player

Real Madrid reportedly battled with Arsenal for the signature of Gabriel Jesus in the summer, but a passport issue helped the Gunners beat them to his signature.

The attacker has become one of the key men in Arsenal’s table-topping squad this term and other clubs continue to watch him.

A move to Madrid could still happen with a report on Defensa Central insisting the Spanish side still has an interest in him.

It claims the Brazilian continues to feature on their list of targets as they search for a frontman who could replace the ageing Karim Benzema.

However, they will struggle to convince Arsenal to sell as the Gunners enjoy his talents and continue to rise towards winning another Premier League title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the best attackers in Europe, even though he doesn’t score many goals for club and country.

The Brazilian has made us much better since he made the summer move to the Emirates and we expect to have him in our squad for many more seasons.

However, at some point, we might have to hand him a new long-term contract to continue securing his future at the club, but he certainly will not leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

