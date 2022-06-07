Report – Real Madrid joins the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal is facing more competition in their bid to sign Gabriel Jesus as Real Madrid becomes the latest club to show an interest in the Brazilian.
Jesus has been at City since 2017 and he has been a major contributor to their success since that time.
However, in recent campaigns, he hasn’t convinced enough to be the club’s main frontman.
They have now added Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland to their squad and both players will push him further down the pecking order at the Etihad when they join the club in the summer.
This has opened the door for Arsenal to reunite him with Mikel Arteta, but The Sun reports that Real Madrid is now considering a move for him as well.
The Spanish club has spent the last year trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to join them, but the Frenchman eventually decided to stay at PSG.
The report claims they have now turned their attention towards a move for Jesus instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Madrid is a club that most players dream about playing for, so it is very hard for an individual to turn them down.
This means Arsenal will struggle to win the race for Jesus’ signature if the Spanish side pushes to sign him.
However, if he wants to play regularly as a priority, then we will probably win the race for his signature.
Does the sun also highlight that Jesus’ current manager is a former Barca manager – seems pretty unlikely he would sanction a player moving to Real and I doubt the upper echelons at City will want to cross Pep.
Interesting to see how this will develop. Our choice of top strikers is already precarious without CL football, and now Real Madrid seems to be fishing from the same pond as us.
I read where Edu said their list of desired players to bring in has been completed for a while, so let’s hope the club moves quickly to get the deals done early.
Bissouma would be a great midfielder to bring in, just saying.