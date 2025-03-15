Report – Real Madrid wants to sign Arsenal summer signing

Riccardo Calafiori only joined Arsenal in the summer, yet he is already being linked with a potential move away from the club.

The Italian left-back initially established himself as the best option in that position at the Emirates. However, the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has altered the situation, creating increased competition for the role. Despite the Englishman’s rapid rise, both players continue to share responsibilities in the position, and Calafiori remains a vital member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal are keen to retain the defender, particularly as they continue to compete for major honours this season. Losing an important player at this stage would be far from ideal, given the club’s ambitions. Calafiori has been working hard to secure more playing time, demonstrating his determination to contribute significantly to the team’s success.

However, speculation has begun to surface regarding his future, raising questions over whether he could spend only one season at the club before moving on. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are closely monitoring the Italian and view him as a potential reinforcement for their squad. The Spanish giants are constantly looking to strengthen their team, and they reportedly see Calafiori as a player who would enhance their defensive options.

Madrid’s interest is a testament to the defender’s quality and the impression he has made in the Premier League. Since arriving in England, Calafiori has consistently delivered solid performances, proving himself as one of the league’s standout left-backs. His defensive abilities, combined with his attacking contributions, have made him a valuable asset for Arsenal.

While interest from a club of Madrid’s stature is always flattering, Arsenal must prioritise keeping hold of key players if they hope to maintain their competitiveness. Calafiori’s presence provides crucial depth and stability to the squad, making him an important figure in Arteta’s plans.

Ultimately, unless Real Madrid presents an offer that is too substantial to reject, Arsenal should focus on retaining Calafiori beyond this campaign. His continued development and contributions could prove vital in the club’s pursuit of silverware, making his long-term presence at the Emirates a significant priority.