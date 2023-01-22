Report – Real Sociedad midfielder rejects a move to Arsenal

Arsenal continues to bolster their squad and more players are expected to join Mikel Arteta’s side before this transfer window closes.

According to reports, several players are on the Gunner’s wishlist, but one man has turned them down.

Cadena Ser reports that the Gunners have an interest in Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, but the midfielder has rejected an approach from them as he hopes to keep playing for his present employers.

Arsenal is one of the most attractive clubs in the world to join, yet the 23-year-old reportedly has no interest in a move to London for now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi would have considered the competition for a spot at the Emirates and knows he will struggle to play if he moves to Arsenal now.

Players his age want to play often and Arsenal will struggle to guarantee the Spaniard game time if he takes the step up now.

Also, it is mid-season and Zubimendi probably wants to finish the season with his present employers before agreeing to leave for Arsenal.

We could return to add him to our squad in the summer or persuade him to join now and spend the rest of the term on loan with his present employers.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…