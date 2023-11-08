Report reckons Arteta’s outburst is because he is feeling the pressure

Mikel Arteta expressed his frustration with the officiating after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, and this reaction has been attributed to the manager’s increased nervousness.

Arteta enjoys full support from the club and is determined to win the Premier League this season, having come close to achieving it last season.

The Spanish coach possesses the credentials to achieve this goal and is working diligently to ensure his players can rise to the challenge.

However, following the defeat to Newcastle, he delivered a bit of a rant, and a report from Spain via Sport Witness suggests that he is currently feeling the pressure.

Arsenal is set to face Sevilla in the Champions League today, offering the manager’s team a chance to regain their form.

It will be intriguing to see how they respond, but another failure to secure a victory could lead to a struggle for form at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Defeating Sevilla will bring some much-needed positive energy to Arsenal and we need that.

We won the reverse fixture, but that game was close and Gabriel Jesus was our star man.

He is injured and may not feature. We will need other players on the team to step up and lead us to victory.

