Report reckons Arteta’s outburst is because he is feeling the pressure

Mikel Arteta expressed his frustration with the officiating after Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, and this reaction has been attributed to the manager’s increased nervousness.
Arteta enjoys full support from the club and is determined to win the Premier League this season, having come close to achieving it last season.
The Spanish coach possesses the credentials to achieve this goal and is working diligently to ensure his players can rise to the challenge.
However, following the defeat to Newcastle, he delivered a bit of a rant, and a report from Spain via Sport Witness suggests that he is currently feeling the pressure.
Arsenal is set to face Sevilla in the Champions League today, offering the manager’s team a chance to regain their form.
It will be intriguing to see how they respond, but another failure to secure a victory could lead to a struggle for form at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Defeating Sevilla will bring some much-needed positive energy to Arsenal and we need that.
We won the reverse fixture, but that game was close and Gabriel Jesus was our star man.
He is injured and may not feature. We will need other players on the team to step up and lead us to victory.
We cant do 3 defeats. So a win is vital and a boost. We haven’t been great in our last two games.
With players he hired – Raya, Kai, Kiwor he is bound to feel the pressure. His doing / undoing. Wish him luck today evening
This baptism will make him, he is going to be better with the experience firmly under his belt
See, this is my fear. Unnecessary overreaction by Arsenal in releasing that statement caused opinions like this to be floated out. Coming into this season, our managerial matter was pretty stable but with reports like this, even if everything is fine internally, unnecessary noise can cause disturbances in the mental state. Of both MA and the players.
IMO, MA missed a trick not giving a supporting opinion towards Liverpool when asked about the far more offensive VAR performance in Liverpool vs Tottenham. At that time he said we should suck it up and respect the decisions, now if he feels others won’t say the same to him then he might be dreaming. There would be no large public support like this against VAR if all clubs just ignore fellow clubs and wait their turns to be aggrieved. In such a scenario, showing this outburst as well as the club showing their public backing feels like such a big own goal. It feels like the media scrutiny and pressure will increase. I just hope MA and the players won’t be too mentally drained dealing with these “noises” and focus on regrouping and getting positive results.