Report reckons Saka has agreed £80m deal with Arsenal

Arsenal has reached an agreement on a new deal with Bukayo Saka, with a club announcement expected soon.

Several fans and pundits have described the attacker as the best player in the Premier League in the last few weeks and he continues to dazzle as one of the finest Englishmen in Europe.

Arsenal has been in talks with his entourage over an extension for several months as they seek to keep their star man at the Emirates.

Saka has continued to show he has what it takes to deliver and the club has now reached an agreement that could earn the 21-year-old up to £80m for the duration of the new deal, Football Insider reports.

It details that the base salary in the deal is worth £220,000 per week, but it could reach £300,000 per week, including bonuses.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is so good it is hard to argue he should be the highest earner at Arsenal at the moment.

We expect his camp to be very happy about the offer, but it might not take long before the club increases his salary in a new deal again if he continues to deliver top performances domestically and in Europe.

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal