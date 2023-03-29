Report reckons Saka has agreed £80m deal with Arsenal

Arsenal has reached an agreement on a new deal with Bukayo Saka, with a club announcement expected soon.
Several fans and pundits have described the attacker as the best player in the Premier League in the last few weeks and he continues to dazzle as one of the finest Englishmen in Europe.
Arsenal has been in talks with his entourage over an extension for several months as they seek to keep their star man at the Emirates.
Saka has continued to show he has what it takes to deliver and the club has now reached an agreement that could earn the 21-year-old up to £80m for the duration of the new deal, Football Insider reports.
It details that the base salary in the deal is worth £220,000 per week, but it could reach £300,000 per week, including bonuses.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is so good it is hard to argue he should be the highest earner at Arsenal at the moment.
We expect his camp to be very happy about the offer, but it might not take long before the club increases his salary in a new deal again if he continues to deliver top performances domestically and in Europe.
Feeling Bored during the international break?
TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal
–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal
I read last night that it could be as much as 400 k per week .
While I don’t think it’s up to that amount, I won’t be surprised if it reaches. The delay in talks tells us his agents were clearly holding our for as much money as they could squeeze out from the club, money which the club are not reluctant to pay.
Did the report say that Arsenal would have to win the treble and he would need to be the golden boot winner to make $400k? Feel like the incentives would need to be really lofty for that.
I’m happy with $200-220 per week. I think he’s earned it, and the incentives for wins and goals (not knowing the targets) seems like a good compromise if his camp was looking for more guaranteed money. I hope this contract helps with Saliba getting signed next. Seems like a fair contract and well earned.
I have mixed emotions regarding Saka earning so much money- upwards of £275000 pw
He’s a terrific player with a great character as well. Fantastic!
My problem stems from his young age and the seniority of other players in the squad. What happens to Jesus or Zinchenko and Odegaard – our captain? Do they have clauses in their contracts to then keep up with or overtake Saka?
Sue, I was reading recently that the club was now looking to get Odegaard on a very, very long contract of around 7/8 years.
Saka is actually senior over Jesus, Zinny & Martin in time at The Arsenal, so perhaps no issues on that score until they start negotiating new deals?
And so it goes on😁
It does go on Jax
I’m a big fan of Odegaard so I have fingers crossed that he will stay long term
I went to my only game of the season against CP so far and Odegaard’s reaction to the crowd as he applauded us all on his lap of the ground was phenomenal
👏👏👏
As I’ve said before, my fear has always been the next round of contracts, not these ones. By then our players would be in their primes, would have stayed long enough with us to start looking for new challenges and the wages demanded would likely have become prohibitive by our standard. I am scared, I won’t lie
My honest take on these massive salaries increases am not in favor but it is what it is, that’s how things works in the market economy.
But if we can’t address a simple thing like time wasting in the modern game how are we going to cap these extravagant salaries.
High salaries are easily resolved by clubs refusing to pay them, while time wasting is an issue for FIFA, The FA, The Premier League and PGMOL to deal with within the laws of the game.
Not comparable really.
I think this blows the thought that coronavirus would help stop the ridiculous salaries that footballers are demanding today.
At the time of the claim made by Jon Fox and others, I said that, in order to stay a “top club” they would have to bite the bullet and pay up, or become a mid table club.
It seems that decision has been taken and we can look forward to seeing trophies at the club for many years to come.