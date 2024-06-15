Report – Reiss Nelson seriously considering leaving Arsenal

Reiss Nelson may have played his last game for Arsenal as he prepares to leave the Emirates due to a lack of game time.

The attacker has been one of the few academy graduates in Arsenal’s squad, and they handed him a new deal when he came close to leaving last time.

The Gunners have continued to trust him to reach his full potential, but he started only one game last term and made only a handful of appearances overall.

Arsenal has much better attackers in their group who will make their team stronger, and the Gunners are looking to sign even more.

This will further limit Nelson’s game time, and a report in The Athletic reveals that the winger wants out.

The report claims he is no longer comfortable with the lack of game time he is getting at the Emirates and wants to leave if he gets a good offer this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has simply not met expectations at the Emirates so far, and we have to end our relationship so he can make a name for himself at another club.

The winger will get new suitors this summer, but he may not fetch us a huge fee when he leaves.

