Report reveals reasons why Arsenal has not sped up their interest in Ligue 1 star

Arsenal has a serious interest in Lucas Paqueta, according to multiple reports.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Europe since he moved to Lyon in 2020 from AC Milan.

He is settled at the Ligue 1 club and has been reluctant to leave them.

He was one of the best players in the French top-flight last season, and his performances have attracted strong interest from Arsenal.

Fans would have expected the Gunners to make an early move for him, but he is still at Lyon and will probably remain their player until next month.

A report has now revealed why they are not in a hurry to finalise the transfer.

UOL reports that Arsenal is relaxed firstly because there is no serious competition for his signature.

Second, there is more than a month left in this transfer window, so there is time to get the deal sorted.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If this report is true, then it is the wrong approach from us in this transfer pursuit.

The midfielder has been an exciting player to watch, and other clubs could be silently plotting to sign him.

They could beat us and swiftly complete the transfer for his signature.

