Report reveals the truth behind Arsenal’s interest in Brazilian youngster

Palmeiras youngster Endrick has emerged as the next top Brazilian talent catching the attention of the world’s best clubs.

The attacker is just 16, but clubs around the world are monitoring him and he could be committed to playing for a European giant before he even turns 18.

Arsenal has been the best breeding ground for top talents worldwide and Mikel Arteta has continued the tradition of giving chances to players who are good enough regardless of age.

This should make Endrick pick the Gunners as his next club, but contrary to reports that they have made contact with his present employers, Arsenal is not in the running.

Esportes reports Arteta’s side only contacted Palmeiras because of Danilo, who they wanted to sign in the summer.

They never showed an interest in Endrick and are not one of the clubs considered a potential destination for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Endrick is a top talent who will end up in Europe in a few years, but it will be hard for us to sign him.

The youngster is already on the radar of several clubs worldwide and Arsenal will not be able to compete with some of them to sign him.

