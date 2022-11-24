Report reveals why Arsenal offloaded Japan’s World Cup hero

Takuma Asano is trending on the internet now after his winning goal downed Germany in their World Cup game against Japan yesterday.

The attacker scored a stunning strike and troubled the Germans for much of the encounter before getting his goal.

Some Arsenal fans will recall that he was on their books between 2016 and 2019 after the Gunners spotted him in Japan.

Arsene Wenger signed him from Sanfreece Hiroshima in his homeland and Arsenal started working on getting a work permit for him.

The Gunners sent him on loan to VfB Stuttgart and Hannover 96 before selling him to Partizan in 2019.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals the Gunners had to offload him because they couldn’t get a work permit for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asano’s second-half performance against Germany showed he is a top talent and could have done well in our colours.

However, it doesn’t make much sense to be sad that we lost him. We have since added more talented players to our squad and some of them have been successful.

Our current team is also doing very well, thanks to some fine summer business.

We have so much to celebrate and almost nothing to worry about as we progress in the league and Europe.

