Report reveals why Cedric Soares did not move to Benfica last month

Cedric Soares was anticipated to depart Arsenal during the last transfer window, having seen minimal playing time in the first half of the season, rendering him surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Despite this, Arsenal is unable to compel his departure due to his contractual obligations, which extend until the conclusion of this season.

While the Gunners were open to facilitating his move and entertained interest from various clubs, including Benfica, the potential transfer to the Portuguese club collapsed. The breakdown in negotiations reportedly occurred as Soares sought a more lucrative deal for his next transfer, a condition not met by Benfica’s offer.

It is revealed in a report by Sport Witness that the full-back declined the proposed terms from Benfica, demonstrating a desire for a substantial financial package in what could be his final significant contract. With his current contract set to expire in the summer, Soares may explore the possibility of securing a lucrative deal as a free agent, contingent on finding a suitor willing to meet his financial expectations.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares is one of our poorer players, and it is a surprise that he is looking for a lucrative deal.

Clubs know players who are worth a lot of money, and someone who has hardly played in two years is not.

