Report reveals why Gabriel Jesus will be on the bench for Brazil at the World Cup

Gabriel Jesus is one of Brazil’s finest players in the Premier League and he was named in their squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Selecao has several attacking talents around the world and it was very hard to select the right players for the national team.

The Arsenal man will be competing with Tottenham’s Richarlison for a starting spot in the team at the tournament.

In the league, Jesus has better stats than Richarlison. The Tottenham man’s selection even raised eyebrows, with fans considering Roberto Firmino a much better option.

However, the Spurs man is set to play ahead of Jesus and a report on The Sun explains why.

They claim: “The last competitive goal that Gabriel Jesus scored for Brazil came almost three and a half years ago. In twenty matches, starting most of them, he has been on target once – in stoppage time of a friendly that was already won.

“Richarlison, meanwhile, has seven goals in the last six games, a run of form which has changed the way that Brazil set up their side.

“A few months ago it was likely that Brazil would go to the World Cup without a centre forward, with two wingers and Neymar as a false nine. Richarlison has forced a change.”

International football is tricky and doing well for your club does not guarantee you will get picked.

Tite has a star-studded group, which will make his work hard, but Jesus will understand if he is not picked to start.

Richarlison will get the starting role if he keeps showing the national team managers that he is the best option.

