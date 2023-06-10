Report – Rice has already told Arteta which club he will join this summer

The prospect of Arsenal signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is becoming increasingly likely, as the player has reportedly expressed his desire to join the Gunners to both West Ham and Mikel Arteta.

While Arsenal has been considered the front-runner in the race for Rice’s signature in recent weeks, they face competition from other clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Rice now faces the decision of choosing where he wants to play in the upcoming season, and according to a report from Football Insider, he has indicated his preference to join Arsenal. He has communicated this desire to both Arsenal and West Ham.

This development provides a significant boost to Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice, and the club will now need to negotiate an agreement with West Ham in order to secure the player’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has chosen well and now we need to play our part by finding an agreement with West Ham over his signature.

A move for Rice will make us much stronger than we are now and we need that strength ahead of the next campaign after we secured a return to the Champions League.

But he alone will not help us win a trophy, so every other player at the club must return in top shape.

