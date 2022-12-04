Report – Saka set for third England start at the World Cup

Bukayo Saka is set to start for England when they face Senegal in the World Cup today despite the good form of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

The Arsenal man started the Three Lions’ first two games against Iran and USA, and he was in top form in those fixtures.

Gareth Southgate rested him for the game against Wales with Foden and Rashford taking their chance to shine.

There have been calls for the Arsenal man to be dropped in favour of Foden, but Sky Sports reports Saka will be back in the lineup against the African champions.

England is one of the favourites to win the competition and Senegal have impressed so far, so the game will need the Englishmen to be in their best form.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has proven to be one of our best players and the attacker will be a key man in the game if he starts.

The current England team has an abundance of attacking talents, so Saka’s inclusion in the team will signal that Southgate believes in the Hale End Academy graduate.

His brace against Iran banished the ghost of the Euro 2020 penalty miss and we expect him to be prepared to take another spot-kick if this game is not decided after extra time.

