Report – Saka to triple his current Arsenal salary in new deal

Bukayo Saka has still not signed a new Arsenal deal and his terrific start to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

His current contract does not expire until 2024, but Arsenal cannot lose such an important member of their squad and has been working around the clock to get him on a new deal.

It has been tough for them to get him on a new one, but Arsenal will make him their best-paid player to stay.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals they are keen to keep him and will triple his current wages.

Saka reportedly earns £70,000 a week and they are happy to offer him more than £200,000 a week to stay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the most recognisable players and a club would have to splash in excess of £100m to add him to their squad.

As his contract runs down, it is affecting his value and we must be willing to offer him the best deal possible.

However, we expect the youngster to be faithful to the club that has groomed him and given him a first-team chance.

He also knows he will not get the preference and relevance he gets from Arsenal.

