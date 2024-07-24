Report – Saudi Arabian club wants to sign Arsenal star

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly being targeted by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli as he faces competition from Kai Havertz for playing time at Arsenal.

The Brazilian striker has been a key player at the Emirates over the last few seasons. However, injuries and a dip in form have led Mikel Arteta to favour Kai Havertz ahead of him. Since joining Arsenal last season, the German has become a favourite of the manager. Reports suggest that the Gunners are looking to sign a new striker this summer, which would further limit Jesus’s opportunities to play.

Al-Ahli is looking to capitalise on this situation by pursuing Jesus. According to a report in The Sun, the Saudi club is keen on signing either Jesus or Tottenham’s Richarlison in this transfer window.

While Jesus remains an important player for Arsenal, the Gunners might not stand in his way if he wants to leave. Arsenal may need to sell players before making new signings, and if Jesus is open to the move, it could lead them to accept Al-Ahli’s offer for the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has not scored enough goals for us and we can allow him to depart the club if he wants to leave. The money from his sale will make it easier for us to sign a replacement.