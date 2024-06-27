Report says Alexander Isak is still available, but Arsenal would have to break their transfer record

Despite his injury troubles last season, Alexander Isak was a standout striker in the Premier League. In just 30 appearances, the Swedish striker scored 21 goals and provided two assists. Only Erling Haaland (27) and Cole Palmer (22) have scored more goals.
A team competing for the league title would undoubtedly feel confident having a player like Isak on their team. His goals could undoubtedly provide an advantage in the title race.
Arsenal have been linked to him. Yes, there have been links to strikers like Benjamin Sesko, but it’s important to remember that a few weeks ago, he (Isak) was reportedly our first-choice striker target. According to the Guardian, Newcastle’s asking price is £115 million.
So, should Arsenal go all out to sign their hitman for that amount?
He’s one of the finest strikers, but I don’t believe we should break the bank for him; he’s too pricey, and he’ll only disrupt our summer plans.
Additionally, Isak earns £120k per week at Newcastle and will not accept anything less than £150k per week if he decides to join another team—that’ll only burden our wage bill. I also think his injury history is concerning; we can’t expect him to be a 40-game-plus player like King Kai Havertz.
And, with everything pointing to Havertz being Arsenal’s first-choice striker, would he be willing to deputise the German striker? I don’t believe he would. Isak’s transfer to Arsenal for £115 million will not happen. If it does, I will be shocked.
Daniel O
My days you lot are like broken records. He is not for sale! NUFC are not selling him! he does not want to to leave! Did nufc confirm in email to the guardian they want £115 million absolute rubbish. I can tell u first hand nothing below 200,000,000. You don’t have that kind of money. Go away you like a rash
calm down Toon!
this is just reporting a rumour, our author states “Isak’s transfer to Arsenal for £115m will not happen”
and with an output of a paltry 24 non-pen goals in 52 Premier League appearances is perhaps a tad over-rated
with just 3 assists in that time, perhaps add selfish to that
imagine thinking 27 open play goal involvements in 52 PL games is worth £200m, who’s delusional now?
you know where the door is…
Overrated that’s why all you ass fans have been twerking for him. He’s million miles better then anyone you have and have not stopped article after article on him. 1st season mainly injured second season 24 in 30 starts get your facts right.
Now stop your twerking and shut the door on the way out
Premier League website a reliable source of facts
2023/24 16 non-pen goals in 30
2022/23 8 non-pen goals in 22
oh and don’t forget the 3 assists in 52 games!
it is there in ‘black and white’
did you like that Toon, or Too subtle for you
bye bye
There’s this young and exciting US international number 9 that plays for Monaco. Hasn’t had the best season but currently with the national team is showing very high potential and scoring goals at Copa America. Similar age profile and style to Isak.
We could probably get him for cheap.
His name is Flo… Oh wait!
while tongue in cheek a good point
in 2022/23 season, Jesus first for Arsenal, he scored 11 goals and 6 assists in 26 games, extrapolated to a full 38 PL games that is about 25 goal involvements
and at the end of the 2022/23 season Arsenal sold Balogun who had just scored 21 goals in Ligue 1
selling an in-form very decent back-up striker in Balogun suggests that in 2023 summer window Edu/Arteta were not actually looking for a striker at all as we had Jesus bought just 12 months earlier
i know it is very easy to look back in retrospect so narrowly missing out to Man C and Jesus form nose diving, and Balogun for that matter
but nonetheless with the facts available at the time, and the action taken by Edu/Arteta, it suggests Arsenal were not in for the big name striker we are allegedly now in the 2024 summer transfer window
You belittled Isak above and you praise Jesus?
What are you talking about here? Have read your post thrice and still can’t get what you are saying.
thanks HH for taking such interest – three times is more than I have read it – dedication right there
it is simple enough, after Jesus first season with Arsenal his output 11 goals and 6 assists in 26, with a general feel good factor about the mentality transformation he and Zinc brought
so at the end of that first season (2022/23) then summer recruitment plans by Edu/Arteta probably did not include a striker upgrade
along with selling Balogun who would have otherwise been a good back-up option if they had striker doubts
now in hindsight, which is too easy to do, we see Jesus did not replicate that goal involvement form so lot’s of fans saying “if only we had bought that big name striker last year”, but at the time there did not appear to be a big need
that’s all
and then with Isak just trying to rid this Arsenal fan site of non-Arsenal fans which Toon clearly is
that’s all
there is in fact nothing to see hear, but thank you again for your careful attention to my posts, I’m flattered