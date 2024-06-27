Report says Alexander Isak is still available, but Arsenal would have to break their transfer record

Despite his injury troubles last season, Alexander Isak was a standout striker in the Premier League. In just 30 appearances, the Swedish striker scored 21 goals and provided two assists. Only Erling Haaland (27) and Cole Palmer (22) have scored more goals.

A team competing for the league title would undoubtedly feel confident having a player like Isak on their team. His goals could undoubtedly provide an advantage in the title race.

Arsenal have been linked to him. Yes, there have been links to strikers like Benjamin Sesko, but it’s important to remember that a few weeks ago, he (Isak) was reportedly our first-choice striker target. According to the Guardian, Newcastle’s asking price is £115 million.

So, should Arsenal go all out to sign their hitman for that amount?

He’s one of the finest strikers, but I don’t believe we should break the bank for him; he’s too pricey, and he’ll only disrupt our summer plans.

Additionally, Isak earns £120k per week at Newcastle and will not accept anything less than £150k per week if he decides to join another team—that’ll only burden our wage bill. I also think his injury history is concerning; we can’t expect him to be a 40-game-plus player like King Kai Havertz.

And, with everything pointing to Havertz being Arsenal’s first-choice striker, would he be willing to deputise the German striker? I don’t believe he would. Isak’s transfer to Arsenal for £115 million will not happen. If it does, I will be shocked.

Daniel O

