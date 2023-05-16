Report says Arsenal are planning a huge overhaul this summer

Arsenal isn’t winning the PL this term, but they could do so next season. Man City have proved they are the real deal in the PL. Arsenal needs to devise a plan to outwit the Citizens, but things may be different next season. This season will surely motivate us for the seasons to come, as Mikel Arteta admits, “In a sense, yes. But with the level that is required to fight for the Premier League the way we want to fight and to be in the Champions League, and fight in the way that we have to fight in the Champions League, it’s a lot to think about.”

Mikel Arteta knows that he can’t depend on how good his side was this season. How good Arsenal has been may not be enough next season, as some teams who’ve struggled this season may be better in the next campaign.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea may take advantage of the summer transfer window to regroup and be a threat next season. In fact it is obvious that all the top betting sites like 188BET are sure to make Man City favourites to win the League once again next season, with Arsenal, Man United, Newcastle and Liverpool also vying to chase a place in the Top Four, and surely Chelsea, with Pochettino trying to forge a completely new team out of all these multi-million pound new players will also have to be considered if Poch can knock them into shape.

To avoid other teams reaching the heights he has raised Arsenal to, Arteta has five deals he wants to complete, according to the Daily Mirror.

He has three midfielders, Declan Rice (who reportedly has a £90 million bid from the Emirates for his services), Moises Caicedo, and Mason Mount, who Arteta is said to be keen on upgrading his midfield. Besides the trio, he has a centre-half, a full-back, and a right-winger transfer in his plans.

While these five are signed, there will be a need for players to make way. The report says that Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith-Rowe, Folarin Balogun, and Charlie Patino are some of the talents they predict could be on their way out of the Emirates, and the fact is that there could be even more unexpected departures after Arteta told the media that there would have to be some “tough decisions” made in the summer.

But if this report turns out to be true, do you think that these ins-and-outs would be enough for us to challenge Man City next season?