Report says Arsenal are still looking for a new defender after securing Calafiori

If the latest transfer rumours are to be believed, the Gooners may be in for a mini-defensive shakeup. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are hoping to sign Ricardo Calafiori and Ilya Zabarnyi. Calafiori’s deal with Bologna seems to be progressing; the two sides have reached an agreement and could soon announce the deal.

Well, if Caught Offside‘s claims are true, Arsenal will now switch their attention to Bournemouth centre-back Zabarnyi. The Ukrainian made headlines with his strong performances for Bournemouth during their resurgence under Spanish coach Andoni Iraola last season. Though it is reported that the Cherries are opposed to selling the defender, who can play either on the right or left side of central defence, they are eager to do business if a £45 million proposal is made.

Arsenal’s ability to meet the Cherries’ asking price is still uncertain.

However, these claims suggest that Arsenal may lose not only Jakub Kiwior, who was expected to leave for Serie A once Calafiori joined, but also another defender such as Oleksander Zinchenko (who has recently changed agencies) to make space for Zabarnyi. The inclusion of Calafiori, who can play both left back and central defence, and Zabarnyi, a dynamic centre back, will undoubtedly strengthen the Arsenal defence but could see two defensive exits.

