Report says Arsenal can afford Euro 2024 winner in January

Arsenal showed strong interest in signing Nico Williams during the summer transfer window, particularly after his standout performances for Spain at Euro 2024.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been on the Gunners’ radar for several years, but his displays during the tournament demonstrated his maturity and effectiveness as an attacker, further solidifying their interest. Despite Arsenal’s desire to secure his signature, Athletic Bilbao has been determined to hold onto their star player, showing no willingness to sell.

During the summer, Arsenal faced stiff competition from Barcelona for Williams. At the time, many believed the Catalan giants had a better chance of winning the race due to their historical pull. However, Barcelona’s ongoing financial troubles have significantly hindered their ability to compete in the market, leaving Arsenal in a stronger position.

With the January transfer window now open, Arsenal is actively searching for reinforcements to replace the injured Bukayo Saka. This situation presents an opportunity for the Gunners to revisit their pursuit of Williams, who remains one of the most exciting young attackers in world football.

According to a report by Give Me Sport, Arsenal is financially equipped to make a move for Williams, despite the significant fee it would likely require to pry him away from Bilbao. While securing the Spaniard’s services in January would be challenging, the Gunners appear well-positioned to strike a deal if they act decisively.

Nico Williams is widely regarded as one of the best young attackers in football, and his versatility and pace make him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s dynamic system. Although signing him this month would be a difficult task, Arsenal must take the initiative to explore whether a move is feasible.

Sometimes, a player’s availability cannot be determined without making a formal approach, and in the case of Nico Williams, the rewards of securing such a talent could be transformative for Arsenal’s ambitions.