Report says Arsenal has still not made a bid for Euro 2024 winner

In recent days, some reports have suggested that Arsenal has already sent a bid to Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino.

The midfielder is one of Sociedad’s most important players, and the club is determined to keep him at all costs.

Merino is being tipped to move to the Emirates due to his impressive performances for the national team, and he seems open to the transfer.

The Gunners are expected to complete a move for him sooner rather than later, but have they truly made an offer for his signature?

A report by Sport Witness claims that Arsenal has not made any official approach to sign Merino, contrary to widespread reports.

Sociedad is aware that Arsenal is tracking him, but the report insists there has been no official correspondence between the two clubs.

The Spanish side remains keen on keeping him, but they will be open to his departure since he has just a year left on his contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and we expect to add him to our squad this summer.

However, time is running out, and the earlier we sort out a deal for him, the better it will be for us.

