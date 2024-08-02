Report says Arsenal has still not made a bid for Euro 2024 winner

In recent days, some reports have suggested that Arsenal has already sent a bid to Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino.
The midfielder is one of Sociedad’s most important players, and the club is determined to keep him at all costs.
Merino is being tipped to move to the Emirates due to his impressive performances for the national team, and he seems open to the transfer.
The Gunners are expected to complete a move for him sooner rather than later, but have they truly made an offer for his signature?
A report by Sport Witness claims that Arsenal has not made any official approach to sign Merino, contrary to widespread reports.
Sociedad is aware that Arsenal is tracking him, but the report insists there has been no official correspondence between the two clubs.
The Spanish side remains keen on keeping him, but they will be open to his departure since he has just a year left on his contract.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Merino has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and we expect to add him to our squad this summer.
However, time is running out, and the earlier we sort out a deal for him, the better it will be for us.
ADMIN COMMENT
If true, another example of the “hype” outrunning the reality? We’ll see.
I agree with the article that time is beginning to run out. There’s almost month left on paper of course but once you get within two weeks or so the deadline deals can become tricky as a small hitch can then derail the entire thing – and there won’t be enough time for any Plan B.
Edu really needs to get deals done in the next two weeks or so (buying and selling preferably). There’s lots to do in both departments yet.
According to some publications and reports we have already signed this guy. Just take all these articles with a pinch of salt and wait until officially posted on our website.
The problem is, Marty, some take the media as gospel and can’t seperate the real news (the official website) from the BS (the media).
Raya being worth £60 million for example!!
I must be the only one not elated with this guy’s signing. But if Arteta says yes, then it is.
Perhaps you could let us know the reasons for your disapproval by highlighting your perceived weaknesses in Merino’s game?
I agree with you grandad. Please state your concerns if it something we will all watchout.