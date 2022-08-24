Report says Arsenal has zero chance of signing Premier League star this summer

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Pedro Neto in this transfer window, but the move will be difficult to pull off.

The Gunners have been looking to add a new winger to their squad before this window closes, and Neto has emerged as the ideal target.

Arsenal’s focus has been on signing young players who they can build their team around in the long-term, and he fits the description.

At 22, he is already one of the Premier League’s best wingers, and he will get better.

However, it seems Arsenal has registered their interest in his signature too late.

A report on O’Jogo reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side has almost no chance of adding him to their squad in this transfer window.

This means the Gunners have to look at alternative targets, and their fans can expect the team to sign Yeremy Pino or Wilfried Zaha instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto would be a superb signing for us, and the winger will likely want to make the step up to a big club like Arsenal.

However, we cannot force Wolves to sell, and if we insist on buying him now, we would have to pay over the odds to get them to do business with us.

