Report says Arsenal have already decided to let Thomas Partey leave this summer?

One would imagine that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has done enough to extend his time at Arsenal, which was to end next summer.

On June 30th, 2025, Partey’s current Arsenal contract will expire. If he doesn’t receive a new contract offer from the club by then, he’ll probably start talking to other clubs with a view to leaving.

He has so far this season produced exceptional performances, either in midfield or as a right-back. Performances plus his availability (he seems to have shaken off his injury struggles) throughout this season have earned him a deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta not long ago touched on whether they were working on a new deal for Partey. Well, the Daily Mail is now claiming the Ghanaian international could be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.

The publication claims that although the Arsenal star has proven he can stay fit and has made 21 appearances for the club in all competitions, which is 5 more apps than he made last season, the club doesn’t feel they need to urgently tie him to a new deal.

The club, though, needs to tie him to a new deal soon if they don’t want to lose him to another top European side. Come January 1st, Partey could enter into a pre-contract agreement with clubs not in the Premier League who dream of him joining them after his Arsenal deal expires.

All that said, it has now emerged that Arsenal are on the market for a new central midfielder and already have their eyes on some targets. Well, if I were to guess which players Arsenal is looking at, I don’t think I’ll be wrong in singling out Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. The two are some of the finest midfield prospects the Premier League has to offer.

