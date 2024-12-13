Report says Arsenal have already decided to let Thomas Partey leave this summer?

One would imagine that Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has done enough to extend his time at Arsenal, which was to end next summer.
On June 30th, 2025, Partey’s current Arsenal contract will expire. If he doesn’t receive a new contract offer from the club by then, he’ll probably start talking to other clubs with a view to leaving.
He has so far this season produced exceptional performances, either in midfield or as a right-back. Performances plus his availability (he seems to have shaken off his injury struggles) throughout this season have earned him a deal at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta not long ago touched on whether they were working on a new deal for Partey. Well, the Daily Mail is now claiming the Ghanaian international could be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.
The publication claims that although the Arsenal star has proven he can stay fit and has made 21 appearances for the club in all competitions, which is 5 more apps than he made last season, the club doesn’t feel they need to urgently tie him to a new deal.
The club, though, needs to tie him to a new deal soon if they don’t want to lose him to another top European side. Come January 1st, Partey could enter into a pre-contract agreement with clubs not in the Premier League who dream of him joining them after his Arsenal deal expires.
All that said, it has now emerged that Arsenal are on the market for a new central midfielder and already have their eyes on some targets. Well, if I were to guess which players Arsenal is looking at, I don’t think I’ll be wrong in singling out Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. The two are some of the finest midfield prospects the Premier League has to offer.
The sad thing is we have been denied the best midfield pair in the league. Last year with injury and this year by Arteta. Partey and Rice together could have been our modern Petit and Vierra. Our best ever midfield.
They’ve been playing together though,except for instances where the injury crisis at RB has forced Partey to play there. They didn’t exactly set the world alight playing together.
Personally,I think both players are at their best in the number 6 – Rice clearly had one of his best games this season against Monaco. Playing both will always mean one will be in a position he isn’t comfortable with,unless we go back to a double pivot like in the days of Vieira. In Arteta’s system,it’s one of the fullbacks who forms a pivot with the 6.
Onyango,
Injury crisis or not, there was never a need to play Partey at right back.
Timber should play there all the time. And before you reply that Timber didn’t start the other night, he was in the bench, so he was obviously fit to play.
When you play Partey at right back, your weakening the midfield when you don’t need to.
DEREK,I’m no Sports doctor but from what I’ve read,the minutes of a player coming from a serious injury like Timber should be carefully managed. A player being on the bench doesn’t always mean they are fit to play 90. Sometimes it is determined beforehand that they should be subbed in to play 15 or 30 minutes. It’s called load management in sports. They’ve been doing that with Calafiori too.
In the absence of White,you can’t expect Timber to play entire games every three days. What happens if we lose him to a long term injury because we aren’t managing his minutes? If you insist that Partey can’t play there,that leaves Timber as the only player without cover in the team,unless you count young Josh Nichols who I don’t think is ready for first team yet.
I dont agree, our midfield has been one of the best, when they have been paired. Our manager is the first one to break them up and to play Partas a RB is criminal. Those two in midfield have been hard for teams to play against. It is easier when they are separated. You cant name me a better pair, for us or any other team. Don’t say Rodri and De Bruyne, DB is a number 10.
I think he should get an extension if the terms from the player are reasonable. That said,if the club is set on letting him go,it should not be too hard to find a suitable replacement because I think the midfielder market is filled with many talents in the EPL and abroad,as opposed to the striker market which isn’t great at the moment.
Baleba is the more versatile of the 2, and more of a B2B type that we need.
Rice shines at DM, 2nd best only behind Rodri. Puzzling why a top DM gets shifted to be an average CM.
Rice as our 6, Baleba and Odegaard as the 8s would be a good midfield next year.
Add a striker to that list and swap Jesus out for another winger and we are much stronger overall.