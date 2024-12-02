Report says Arsenal have identified six players that must be moved on

Arsenal are looking to get rid of at least six players by by the summer

There is a little bit of a buzz in the general footballing media in recent days and weeks. This has been as a result of the inevitable commencement of the January transfer window which is set to open on the first day of 2025. This “buzz” has left many football fans feeling excited due to their club getting linked with all sorts of names across the footballing world.

For gooners, it’s no different despite reports making it clear that Arsenal will take a reactionary approach in the winter window. As fans, our minds will understandably be on how a signing might take our club to another level, but we do have to remember that there is another side to a transfer window.

Outgoings are an important part of the window to any side, teams who have a bloated squad filled with deadwood are provided with a good opportunity of selling and making room in their squad. Now I’m not saying that Arsenal have a bloated squad or have deadwood but what we do have are players not good enough or we’ve outgrown.

We are certainly aware that the club will shift out some players in the coming window therefore this report by the Athletic should come as no surprise. James McNicholas reported that Arsenal are willing to offload the six of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and Nuno Tavares.

Out of all those names, the latter will be the easiest to sell just because of the fine season he is currently having on loan at Lazio. Arsenal being willing to sell these six players is comprehensible, none can replace what we currently have as our starting lineup talkless of improving us, so it would be wise to sell.

However, it will be hard to find clubs interested in all of them during the January window, which therefore means that a mass sale next summer will be the most likely option for the Gunners.

If we do manage to move on all six, it will make the club a lot of money through transfer fees and freed up wages, but let me get your thoughts gooners, do you all think the contrary? Do all of those names deserve to be sold?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

