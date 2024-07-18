Report says Arsenal must sell another winger first to make room for Nico Williams

Any Gooner who watched the 2024 Euros would tell you that bringing Nico Williams to Arsenal would be an amazing addition to the squad.. Many have discussed how the Spaniard could enhance Arsenal’s offensive capabilities.

Williams would be a level-rising player while also providing elite competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, given that he’s a dynamic winger. His speed, trickery with the ball at his feet, and unpredictability would add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack. We want a versatile winger, and he’s the finest option available for us to consider.

So why don’t we get him on board? The Athletic‘s most recent article on the Spanish Euro 24 hero suggests that we would gladly compete for his services. However, they argue that there is one thing holding us back. It appears that the club must sell in order to sanction a deal for a wide player.

With this claim, one can’t help but look forward to Emile Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal to join either Fulham or Crystal Palace; both sides’ initial bids were rejected, but they are expected to return for him. Arsenal wants roughly £40 million.

Eddie Nketiah is also a priority target for Marseille, so if the Ligue 1 club formalises their interest and signs him, we will be able to increase our transfer budget. Nico Williams has a £47 million release clause; if Nketiah and Smith Rowe go, we will have enough cash to recruit him.

Now that the Euros and the Copa America are finally over, we should start to see a lot more action in the transfer market….

Darren N

