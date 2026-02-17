Report says Arsenal wanted to sign Premier League flop

Bryan Gil endured a disappointing spell in the Premier League with Tottenham, and the Spaniard departed the club to join Girona this season. However, Arsenal could have been the side he represented in England.

Gil emerged as one of Spain’s most promising talents during his time at Sevilla, with the club investing significant effort in his development. His progress attracted attention from several leading European teams, including Arsenal. The Gunners, along with Barcelona, closely monitored the attacker as he continued to impress, particularly during a successful loan spell at Eibar.

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity

Gil’s performances heightened interest across Europe, and Tottenham ultimately moved decisively to secure his signature, paying a substantial fee. While Sevilla benefited financially from the transfer, it has since come to light that Arsenal had a genuine opportunity to sign the winger.

According to Sport Witness, the Gunners seriously scouted Gil but did not act swiftly enough, allowing Tottenham to complete the deal. The report suggests Arsenal were well aware of his potential yet failed to advance their interest before Spurs finalised the move.

Struggles in North London

Gil went on to struggle for consistency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before eventually returning to Spain. His time in north London was marked by limited opportunities and difficulties adapting to the demands of English football. It remains uncertain whether his trajectory would have been different had he joined Arsenal instead.

Tottenham’s frequent managerial changes during his tenure are widely viewed as a contributing factor to his challenges. A lack of continuity can hinder a young player’s development, particularly when tactical approaches shift regularly. By contrast, working under Mikel Arteta for an extended period might have provided greater stability and clarity in his role.

Although speculation over what might have been will persist, Gil’s experience highlights how timing and environment can shape a player’s career.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…