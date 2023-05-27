Would Arsenal fans give up on Smith-Rowe and replace him with James Maddison?

If Emile Smith-Rowe was fit and in form this season, he would have been the man to deputise Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, making Arteta able to rotate his midfield easily but even when fit the Boss preferred to put Fabio Vieira on the pitch in front of him.
With talks of Xhaka leaving, Arteta surely once expected the the Arsenal No 10 would have been his replacement. Smith-Rowe has not been himself this season; injuries and a lack of game time have seen him fail to have an impact for Arsenal and has been left on the bench even when fit to join the squad.
Many would have hoped that he would get his mojo back next season after a good preseason. But according to the Mirror, Mikel Arteta is thinking about moving on from the Hale End graduate.
They reckon that the Arsenal boss is considering offloading Smith Rowe and move to sign James Madison as his replacement, who is unlikely to stay at Leicester if they end up in the Championship. Arsenal has long been linked Maddison; they reportedly almost signed him in 2021. His brilliant playmaking ability has dazzled the Premier League fanatics for years.
There’s no doubt the Leicester man, who may be available on the cheap with the Foxes probably going tdown, could be a brilliant addition. But even so, is losing one of Arsenal’s promising prospects worth it? Smith Rowe is a player who could be a force to be reckoned with in years to come. Arteta should know that, but even so, where Arsenal are, they are past being patient; they need results now, so, as Arteta said, ruthless decisions must be made.
Who thinks this would be a sensible move by Arteta, as he hasn’t trusted Smith-Rowe at all this season?
NO, NO, NO
I don’t see either of Smith-Rowe and Madison as worthy replacements for Xhaka. None of them has the kind of physical presence we need in that midfield.
Aside creative ability, I think Arsenal should also be emphasizing some bit of physicality in that team. We need to be strengthening the team’s widely-acknowledged soft underbelly.
I much agree about the teams massive need for increase physicality. And in ALL sections of the team too.
To this end, I WOULD IMMEDIATELY TRANSFER LIST THE COMPLETELY INEFFECTIVE AND FAR TOO WEEDY VIERA.
Jon
You mention that a lot.
I looked up Vieira’s stats – height and weight and was very surprised. Not all players are giants or Mr Muscleman but at
170cms – 5’7” and between 58-60kgs making him 9 stone 6lbs max that is decidedly on the diminutive side for a premier league player.
Beth Mead is a similar weight and slightly taller as is Miedema.
Kante although similar in height is a stone heavier but there is little difference in the stats between Lingard and Vieira.
Hm Sue Yes, I do indeed often mentionhis weedfiness Byt IMO, weediness,while often being more common in small physique players, is not ALWAYS their fate.
SOME , not too many but certainly SOME, smaller physique players have a warrior attitude and will “tackle and fight” giants.
But our modern Viera, unlike his near namesake, who was both a physical and mental giant, is definitely NOT among them.
Would you not agree?
Madison would be signed to rotate Odegaard. I also think he could slot into Xhaxas position. With Declan Rice we have steel. ESR had chances. He played well. Thing is, the teams progressed & he has not. Sell.
Madison can also play wide
He would be an an excellent signing but no need to ditch Smith-Rowe. He needs to be judged next season that he will start injury free with a full pre season.
I too have serious doubts about Maddison. He’s a bit of a show pony. Some talent but far too in love with himself for my liking. Good to love yourself but not at the cost of your team mates. He will go missing when the chips are down.
Smith-Rowe is a mystery to me. Purple patch last season, then England call-up, then injury and never to return. Don’t know what to make of that. Arteta will need to explain.
Martinelli took a long time to come back from his injury, it is the way Arteta prefers to work with young players.
It does make sense. Wilshere was always rushed back and look what happened to him.
Nabilo – It was a shame about Jack, but I think some of his injuries were due to the way he played. Yes, very skilfull and talented, but I felt he hung on to the ball too long and too often, which invited alot of heavy physical contact with opposition players that his body couldn’t deal with. Sometimes players like him have to be cognizant of the dangers they face, in order to avoid injury.
Well said EG.
I always called Wilshere”stupidly brave”
. I love courage but not if its a stupid courage.
There’s nothing to explain here fella. It’s as clear as day.
Personally, I wouldn’t swap ESR for Madison. There’s a reason why they call him the Croydon De bruyne. He’s that good when fit. We already have Odegaard for that position and there’s no one in this team with Smith Rowe’s ability except for maybe Partey and Xaka who’s on his way out. I say keep Emile and sell Viera if you have to sell anyone.