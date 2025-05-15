Report says Arsenal’s move for midfielder could still be hijacked

Arsenal have been strongly tipped to secure the signing of Martín Zubimendi this summer, amid reports that the midfielder has identified the club as his preferred next destination. Zubimendi has delivered consistently impressive performances over several seasons, making him a highly sought-after talent across Europe.

Last summer, Liverpool reportedly considered the Spaniard their ideal solution in the defensive midfield position. They made concerted efforts to persuade him to make the switch to Anfield and appeared confident of success. However, Zubimendi ultimately decided to remain at his current club, delaying any move abroad at that stage.

Arsenal Leads the Race Amid Competition

Now, the situation appears to have shifted. Zubimendi is understood to be ready for a new challenge and is reportedly prepared to leave Real Sociedad with Arsenal having emerged as his most likely destination.

Liverpool is no longer considered contenders, but Arsenal still face notable competition for his signature. Real Madrid have also identified Zubimendi as a top target and are ready to rival the Gunners in the transfer market. The Spanish giants regard him as a key midfield option for their evolving squad and are not prepared to concede defeat easily.

Madrid Still Pushing for a Late Move

While Arsenal are believed to be confident that Zubimendi favours their project, AS reports that Real Madrid have not abandoned hope of completing the transfer. The club are continuing their efforts and could still attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move in the final stages of negotiations.

Despite positive signals from the player’s camp, there remains a degree of uncertainty until the contract is officially signed. Arsenal must be cautious not to assume the deal is done prematurely, especially given the calibre of the competition. Real Madrid’s ongoing interest ensures the race is far from over.

Until Zubimendi is officially announced as an Arsenal player, it would be wise for those at the Emirates to remain focused and avoid overconfidence, knowing that transfer dynamics can shift rapidly at the highest level.

