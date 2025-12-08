Report says Arteta knows his next club after Arsenal

Arsenal are more than satisfied with the work Mikel Arteta is carrying out and are not contemplating the possibility of losing him. Although he has not lifted a major trophy since 2020, the club believe the steady progress made over recent seasons reflects a clear upward trajectory. Arsenal have been one of the most consistent teams in England for some time, and this campaign could be the one in which Arteta is finally rewarded for the extensive work he has undertaken. Regardless of how the season ends, the club are not considering any managerial change, and confidence in Arteta remains firm.

Arsenal’s Confidence in Arteta’s Project

The Gunners continue to believe that trophies will eventually follow, and they maintain full trust in the manager’s long-term project. The commitment shown by the club is based on their conviction that Arteta has built a stable, ambitious and competitive side capable of challenging at the highest level. Even though some may argue that a trophy is overdue, the broader view within the club is that the foundations laid under his leadership will soon deliver success. However, no one expects him to remain Arsenal manager for the entirety of his career, and thoughts about his long-term future naturally extend beyond north London. As a former midfielder with a clear vision for his managerial path, it is no surprise that speculation continues to surround where he might go next once his work at Arsenal is complete.

Arteta’s Future Ambitions

Even if he does not secure major trophies at Arsenal, Arteta would not face difficulty finding new opportunities, given the reputation he has developed. According to Fichajes, he has a dream managerial role in mind, and that dream is Barcelona. The report suggests that managing the Spanish club is an ambition he holds, one that aligns with his background and footballing philosophy. For now, his focus remains firmly on Arsenal and on achieving as much success as possible before considering a move to Spain. The prospect of such a future step does not diminish his commitment to the present project, and Arsenal remain convinced that his leadership will guide them to tangible rewards in the seasons ahead.