Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer to Arsenal has just received a massive boost, reports from Italy are reporting that the striker may now have to choose between Arsenal and Aston Villa this summer.

Bologna, currently fourth in Serie A, will undoubtedly not be where they are without Zirkzee’s commitment to giving his all on the pitch for them.

The Dutchman’s brilliance astounds many. He stands out for his unconventional approach to spearheading Thiago Motta’s attack; he plays like a false nine — as technically gifted as he is, he drops to midfield to link up play before racing to be the target man, or he simply plays the ball and creates chances for his teammates. Despite not having the most prolific stats in front of goal (12 goals and 7 assists in 35 games), one can expect him to reach his full potential sooner rather than later.

According to Inter Live, Inter Milan, the Serie A champions, are the latest club to express interest in the 22-year-old. However, there is one issue with their transfer pursuit: the fee Bologna wants for the striker.

Apparently, the ex-Bayern Munich star is available for around £51 million. That sum is prohibitively high for Inter and the striker’s Serie A suitors.

Despite the player’s alleged desire to remain in Serie A, his high asking price could pose a challenge.

Inter Live says PL suitors, especially Arsenal and Aston Villa, may not have an issue meeting the players’ ‘hefty transfer fee’.

As a result, it will be up to the striker to decide between Arsenal and Aston Villa, where he’d like to join in the summer.

Arsenal desperately needs to improve their offense, as attackers Gabriel Jesus (who has only four league goals) and Eddie Nketiah (who has five league goals) have disappointed. Their desire to improve their attack and remain at the top should undoubtedly motivate them to win a transfer race like Zirkzee’s.

