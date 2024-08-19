Report says Leicester are keen on Arsenal forward – but can they afford the wages?

In addition to new signings, we were anticipating some of Arsenal’s fringe players to leave this summer. Nuno Tavares (loan), Albert Sambi Lokonga (loan), and Emile Smith Rowe have all departed, but there are more expected departures on the horizon.

It’s likely that players such as Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson will also be leaving. Both Nelson and Nketiah are exceptional players, yet their potential buyers appear unwilling to meet the asking price. Now it appears that Nelson might have a chance to find a new team soon where he can secure regular playing time, which would be excellent for him.

Apparently Leicester remains interested in Nelson following the failed Adam Hlozek deal, as reported by the Telegraph’s John Percy. It looks like the Foxes might finally be ready to meet Nelson’s asking price, but there seems to be a problem with the deal. The Steve Cooper-led team views the winger’s weekly salary of approximately £120,000 as a significant obstacle to pursuing his deal.

The ball is surely in the Hale End Graduate’s court; he ought to consider the option of taking a pay cut to pursue his passion or sticking at the Emirates and continuing to pocket a lucrative salary.

That said, Percy doesn’t fail to mention that Arsenal might consider keeping Reiss Nelson if he doesn’t find a suitable destination this summer. What do you think?

