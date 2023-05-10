Report says Man United have decided to rival Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

Who is Mikel Arteta’s top transfer target? Declan Rice? Who else. As early as the winter transfer window, the 24-year-old was named Arsenal’s primary transfer target for this year. If not signed in the summer, then Arsenal’s summer transfer window would be considered a failure.

For months, Arsenal only had one thing that could impede them from getting him: West Ham’s huge price tag to allow his departure.

But now The Sun says another obstacle has emerged. The publication claims Manchester United have reignited their interest in the England international. The Red Devils have wanted Rice for years but have never managed to prise him out of West Ham. After Ten Hag’s arrival, the Red Devils’ interest seemed to have disappeared, but as you read this, it has “returned”.

Apparently, on Sunday night, Rice was so impressive that Ten Hag was convinced he was what he wanted for his team, making him his top target.

Manchester United are set to have new owners if the Glazers go through with the sale. The new owners may want to make a statement in the transfer market. So one may ask, “Should Arsenal be worried United may beat them to Rice’s deal?”

As per a report by Football London, they need not be worried, as the Gunners’ transformation blows away Rice, who thinks the North London club is coached well. With such revelations, I think it will be a no-brainer where he wants to go in the summer.

Daniel O

