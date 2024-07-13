Report says Spanish club has no intention of signing Arsenal star permanently

Arsenal has just agreed to send Albert Sambi Lokonga to Sevilla on loan for the upcoming season.

The transfer process faced delays as Arsenal insisted Sevilla commit to making the move permanent based on certain performance targets. However, Sevilla was reluctant to include an obligation to buy in the deal, which caused disagreement between the clubs.

After considering other options, Arsenal eventually accepted a loan deal with an option for Sevilla to buy Lokonga.

Sambi Lokonga was keen to join the La Liga club and did not want to miss out on the opportunity.

Currently, the midfielder is content with the move. However, according to a report from Sport Witness, Arsenal should anticipate Lokonga’s return at the end of the season. The report suggests that Sevilla does not intend to exercise the buy option because it would be financially challenging for them to do so.

Sevilla reportedly agreed to the buy option clause primarily to secure Lokonga’s services for the season without committing to a permanent transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga is getting a fresh chance to revive his career and we expect the midfielder to do a good job in Spain.

If that happens, even if Sevilla does not sign him permanently, another club will add him to their squad.

