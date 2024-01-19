Report says that Arsenal could do a deal for this top Newcastle midfielder in January

Newcastle are reportedly willing to sell some of its key players in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR). One man’s loss is another man’s gain. Arsenal could possibly take advantage of Newcastle’s current circumstances to fix a January 2022 transfer blunder.

In the months, weeks, and days running up to the 2022 winter transfer window, Arsenal was extensively linked with Bruno Guimaraes, but Newcastle beat them to the deal, signing him from Lyon for a total package of £39 million.

Guimaraes has continued to impress at St. James Park. He has performed admirably week after week, and no one would say, “Guimaraes is a flop.”

Having said that, Newcastle are reportedly willing to cash in on him in order to comply with (PSR) and even FFP. According to Football London, Eddie Howe and his team are scouting the market for a replacement for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to various rumours, Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a potential transfer target for the Magpies. Kalvin Phillips, of Manchester City, has also been linked with them.

Arsenal can test Newcastle’s resolve to keep Guimaraes with an offer. If no deal is struck they can try to activate his release clause. Though with a release clause in the £98 million range, one may argue that the deal will be difficult for the Gunners. However, AS claims that this release clause can be paid in three instalments.

We know that Mikel Arteta really rated Bruno Guimaraes a couple of years ago, so if an opportunity to sign him has presented itself now, should he take it?

