Report says that Man United were also interested in signing Folarin Balogun

Premier League giants considered a move for Balogun this summer

Several clubs have been interested in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, especially after his heroics in the Ligue 1 last season.

Names such as AC Milan and Inter Milan have been regularly thrown in the ring. But recently, one surprise name has hit the headlines.

According to The Independent, Premier League giants Manchester United were also considering a move for the USMNT international, before turning their sights to Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.

The report stated that the Red Devils only turned their attention to the Danish international once they realized that a deal with their league rivals would be unrealistic.

After the departure of Wout Weghorst, United have been actively looking to add a fresh body in attack this summer and identified the Arsenal man as a perfect replacement.

The future of the 22-year-old is still unclear. While Inter Milan have shown the most interest, no formal bid has arrived at the gates of Emirates Stadium, from any club.

Inter Milan and AS Monaco remain keen on Folarin Balogun. 🇺🇸 Arsenal value him at £50m. 💰 [via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/shLCvgmAeY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2023

It will be intriguing to see how the Balogun saga pans out from now. Things will really get interesting if the Gunners receive an offer for their other striker, Eddie Nketiah.

Many believe that the former has a higher ceiling than the latter, who is 24 and has still not established himself as a regular starter.

Only time will tell what will happen to the future of the respective players. Ask Arsenal fans, and many would prefer keeping Balogun rather than Nketiah.

Writer – Yash Bisht

