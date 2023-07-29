Report says that Man United were also interested in signing Folarin Balogun

Premier League giants considered a move for Balogun this summer
Several clubs have been interested in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, especially after his heroics in the Ligue 1 last season.
Names such as AC Milan and Inter Milan have been regularly thrown in the ring. But recently, one surprise name has hit the headlines.
According to The Independent, Premier League giants Manchester United were also considering a move for the USMNT international, before turning their sights to Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.
Some Folarin Balogun skill here.
🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/jNZ7wy1wr8
— Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) July 20, 2023
The report stated that the Red Devils only turned their attention to the Danish international once they realized that a deal with their league rivals would be unrealistic.
After the departure of Wout Weghorst, United have been actively looking to add a fresh body in attack this summer and identified the Arsenal man as a perfect replacement.
The future of the 22-year-old is still unclear. While Inter Milan have shown the most interest, no formal bid has arrived at the gates of Emirates Stadium, from any club.
Inter Milan and AS Monaco remain keen on Folarin Balogun. 🇺🇸
Arsenal value him at £50m. 💰
[via @skysports_sheth]. pic.twitter.com/shLCvgmAeY
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2023
It will be intriguing to see how the Balogun saga pans out from now. Things will really get interesting if the Gunners receive an offer for their other striker, Eddie Nketiah.
Many believe that the former has a higher ceiling than the latter, who is 24 and has still not established himself as a regular starter.
Only time will tell what will happen to the future of the respective players. Ask Arsenal fans, and many would prefer keeping Balogun rather than Nketiah.
Writer – Yash Bisht
Sell Eddie he isn’t good enough for Arsenal
What on earth happening to Arsenal. In era where club are getting rid of their scraps with multi million deals we still not able to get one deadwood throw in landfill site. In era where clubs are buying 32+ players like Mane or Mahrez for mega money deal, we can’t even find suitor for our most expensive player at his prime. In the era where Manu turned down 20mil for notorious Maguire, it all seems stupid that how big zero we are in transfer market where we need to terminate our most expensive player contract and get a big zero.
Like to see Balogun get an opportunity before we sell a striker that scores.
Nketiah had 4 years, and still is bench level and not in any way good enough to compete for starting position.
He’s 24 and some still say “potential” and just wait.
Next it will be “Nketiah is 27, we shouldn’t sell a striker in his prime.”
Nketiah should leave and hopefully find his career elsewhere, simply not good enough to help us compete for titles and trophies.