Report says that Mary Earps could join Arsenal Women for free in summer

Unless something spectacular changes, Mary Earps may not be joining Arsenal in January but could sign for free next summer. The news that the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 had switched agencies suggested that she would this winter finally be seeking a move away from Manchester United after her exit to Arsenal being blocked last summer.

Arsenal was anxious to sign her last summer; they made a record bid for her signing, but United were unwilling to cash in; they hoped she would commit her future to them, but there’s no indication she will.

That said, will she finally go to Arsenal?

It has been revealed that Arsenal may not now be interested in signing Earps this winter and they are not prepared to bid for her services, as per the Daily Mail, but they are very interested in signing her on a free transfer in the summer, like they did with Alessia Russo.

Even so, who knows? They may have also realized she isn’t their ideal goalie, given that she is 30 years old. Signing her may mean that they will need to sign a goalkeeper again in around three years.

With Arsenal not interested in Earps, PSG could try to sign her in January. With that said, with the supporters’ protest over Manuela Zinsberger’s bad performances, can Arsenal ignore a move for a goalkeeper, and can the Austrian lead them to the title?

Michelle Maxwell

