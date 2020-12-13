Report says there is no chance youngster will play for Arsenal soon

Eurosport says that William Saliba is unlikely to play any first-team football at Arsenal this season, and he will now be sent out on loan again.

The French youngster was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019, but they allowed him to remain with Saint Etienne last season to get his transition year before heading to England.

But the French league season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and he has had to return to Arsenal, perhaps too early in his development.

Mikel Arteta insists that he isn’t ready to play for the club yet because he needs a “transition year”.

The report is now claiming that he will head out on loan probably in the January transfer window.

He has made the Arsenal bench a few times, but he has only seen action in the Under23 games for them this season.

Arteta has shown a lot of faith in Arsenal’s youngsters and Saliba must truly not be ready for him to have struggled to play for the club so far.

The likes of Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka have shown that if you are really up to it, Arteta will trust you with game time.

Saliba will now hope to get a loan team that he will feature regularly for and show what he’s got.