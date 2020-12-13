Report says there is no chance youngster will play for Arsenal soon

Eurosport says that William Saliba is unlikely to play any first-team football at Arsenal this season, and he will now be sent out on loan again.
The French youngster was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019, but they allowed him to remain with Saint Etienne last season to get his transition year before heading to England.
But the French league season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and he has had to return to Arsenal, perhaps too early in his development.
Mikel Arteta insists that he isn’t ready to play for the club yet because he needs a “transition year”.
The report is now claiming that he will head out on loan probably in the January transfer window.
He has made the Arsenal bench a few times, but he has only seen action in the Under23 games for them this season.
Arteta has shown a lot of faith in Arsenal’s youngsters and Saliba must truly not be ready for him to have struggled to play for the club so far.
The likes of Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka have shown that if you are really up to it, Arteta will trust you with game time.
Saliba will now hope to get a loan team that he will feature regularly for and show what he’s got.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
He doesnt need a loan he needs to be registered to play for us. If he is to go on loan then come the summer we have Saliba, Mavraponas, Torreira & Guendouzi all returning and have to be given a chance.
Never know Mikel might not even be here come the summer!
Those 4 above are good players and can be used in this squad. Come summer also we have Mesut, Papa, Mustafi & Luiz whos contracts are all up and will be leaving.
Laca going into his last year and will be sold so a reshuffle is going to happen no matter what. If we sell the 4above and by the way they are playing will bring in funds but imo they could play for us.
I would have Partey & Guendouzi partnered, Away days Elneny in there with the 2 of them. If we go 3 at the back then Saliba Mavro Gabriel isnt a bad way to start.
Never should of sold Martinez imo either. He should of started no1 until he couldn’t do it anymore, didnt show any loyalty to him and that wasnt right.
He is registered to play for us!
Has Saliba played enough to determine he’s”not ready” as Arteta puts it?
Failure to not register him in Europa, even Arteta has admitted that now.
Judging him not ready with no evidence to show as much.
“Not ready” says Arteta as we sit 15th, weeks pass while he scratches his head unable to solve scoring woes.
This is one of the most bizarre situations in an ever growing list of similar issues at Arsenal.
Surely Saliba’s transitional journey started when he was loaned back to St Etienne for a whole season.
He completed thìs season with St Etienne with plaudits for his performances throughout the season and moved to Arsenal, who inexplicably didn’t allow him to remain with them to play in their cup final.
However, since making the move to Arsenal he has suddenly and mysteriously become a player who is not up to the standards required by Arsenal, a liability that could not even be trusted with a squad place in the Europa campaign.
REALLY??!!!
I find this very hard to believe especially when we have been relying so heavily on Mustafi, Holding etc who have hardly covered themselves in glory when given the chance.
Something stinks at our club at the moment abd needs sorting out very quickly before it is too late.
Couldn’t agree more…..
I bet Luiz and Mustafi are given the chances to prove whether they deserve contract extensions or not, hence Saliba would only play in EPL next season once Luiz or Mustafi leaves