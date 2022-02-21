Report – Serie A club could sell Arsenal target for €65M

Arsenal could land Lautaro Martinez in the summer as Inter Milan opens the door for the Argentinian striker to leave.
Martinez has been one of the most recognisable attackers in Europe for a long time now.
He could have left Inter at the start of this season after several clubs became interested in a move for him.
However, the Serie A champions gave him a new deal instead after they sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.
That decision might seem that they are now serious about keeping him, but that may not actually be the case.
Todofichajes says they remain committed to selling their top players for the right price and will offload him also.
Arsenal would be on the market to sign new attackers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could also leave the Emirates at the end of this campaign.
Martinez would be an ideal signing to replace them and the report claims he could leave Inter for €65M.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez is one of the finest players we can sign and the Argentinian at 24 is still young enough to get better if he moves to the Emirates.
His goals played an important role in Inter winning the Serie A title last season and Arsenal needs such an impactful forward in their squad.
For €65M, he seems expensive, but it would be hard to sign a better striker for less than that price.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well he’s not tall CF we are looking for, considering arteta tactics very much relying on crossing to penalty box, a tall CF is preferable.
But he does fit the young player bracket we need, which is good so he can grow together with our team and can only get better and have resale value.
65M should be affordable this summer considering the “rumour” how much money arsenal were willing to spend on Vlahovic this winter.
Tall wtf is that got to do with anything, look at maradonna , romario who played with Barcelona TTL legend ,in football height means nothing ,just be in the right place at the right time, jeez Ian Wright wasn’t tall, I don’t like tall players only do so much work on the pitch ,lazy players ,look at man it’s cavani can’t even get a game he’s a bench warmer and to finish this off check Douglas. Costa. And Sanchez we had small but lethal , Dynamite comes in small packages my friend, shearer too a could go on, plus end of the day he’s not coming to us if he asks to leave or is sold ,he will go to Spain typical or France/Germany etc but no way this is just a thing where we were linked with him urs from now arsenal special, sick saying try buy gelson Martin’s. From Monaco and Thomas Lemar from ath Madrid or get torreria back or trade him for Lemar class young french international.🤙🤞
I’ve watched him play, like almost any CF on the planet….he would severely struggle with our tactics.