Report – Serie A club could sell Arsenal target for €65M

Arsenal could land Lautaro Martinez in the summer as Inter Milan opens the door for the Argentinian striker to leave.

Martinez has been one of the most recognisable attackers in Europe for a long time now.

He could have left Inter at the start of this season after several clubs became interested in a move for him.

However, the Serie A champions gave him a new deal instead after they sold Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

That decision might seem that they are now serious about keeping him, but that may not actually be the case.

Todofichajes says they remain committed to selling their top players for the right price and will offload him also.

Arsenal would be on the market to sign new attackers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could also leave the Emirates at the end of this campaign.

Martinez would be an ideal signing to replace them and the report claims he could leave Inter for €65M.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez is one of the finest players we can sign and the Argentinian at 24 is still young enough to get better if he moves to the Emirates.

His goals played an important role in Inter winning the Serie A title last season and Arsenal needs such an impactful forward in their squad.

For €65M, he seems expensive, but it would be hard to sign a better striker for less than that price.