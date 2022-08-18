Report – Serie A club joins the race for wantaway Arsenal man

Udinese has become the latest club to show interest in Hector Bellerin and he remains out of favour at Arsenal.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis, and he did well for the Spanish club.

They want him back but do not have the money to complete the transfer.

Barcelona has been linked with a move for him as well, but the Catalans are similarly not in the best financial position.

Arsenal remains open to selling him before this window closes and he has not been near starting a match for them this season.

A report on The Daily Mail claims the Serie A club, Udinese, is monitoring his situation with keen interest.

They had Arsenal’s Pablo Mari on loan last season, and the Spaniard did well.

They might be lucky to land another impressive player from the Gunners, and it could be Bellerin.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has reached the highest highs and the lowest low with us, and now is a perfect time to end the relationship.

He is a part of the players that have made us underachieve in this campaign, and he needs to leave.

Our new signings have a more positive mindset, and they also approach games impressively.

If we get rid of all the older players who could influence them negatively, we would have a top team.

