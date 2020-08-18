Report – Serie A outfit keen on taking Arsenal star to Italy

Sokratis Papastathopoulos might have played his last game for Arsenal as reports from Italy claims that the Greek defender is a target for the Italian side, AS Roma.

The former Borussia Dortmund man remains one of the overlooked players in the current Arsenal setup and he is already into the final year of his current deal with the Gunners.

Arsenal’s defence is facing a major overhaul this summer after they struggled to defend in the last campaign.

Mikel Arteta landed two defenders in the last transfer window after Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares joined the Gunners.

Both players had looked the part before the end of the season, although neither of them really played much.

The Gunners will have William Saliba back from his loan spell next season and the Frenchman is expected to be a key member of the Arsenal team.

His arrival will mean that Arteta will have more than six centre backs to choose from and the Gunners are also reportedly closing in on Gabriel from Lille.

Corriere Dello Sport via Express claims that AS Roma is ready to turn their attention from Chris Smalling towards the signing of Sokratis.

The report claims that Sokratis fits the bill for the Italians and they are keen to make their move for him this summer if they cannot sign Smalling.