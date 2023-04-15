Report – Serie A outfit wants €90m for Arsenal’s target

Arsenal has pursued an interest in Dusan Vlahovic for much of the last two seasons, as the Serbian perfectly fits the profile of the striker they want.

Vlahovic ignored their interest in moving Juventus at the start of last year, but the Gunners haven’t given up on the struggling striker.

At the end of this term, Arsenal has been tipped to add a new goalscorer to their group and DV9 is the player Mikel Arteta wants.

Juventus had previously said he was untouchable, but as he struggles for goals, they are now open to letting the 23-year-old leave them for the right price.

Having spent around €80m on his signature, a Calciomercato report reveals that any suitor paying €90m will get their man.

This fee will not scare Arsenal, who have shown over the last few months that they will splash the cash on any player they consider worth buying.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the top strikers in the world, even though he seems to be struggling at the moment.

Everyone knows Juve does not play an exciting attacking brand of football, which makes them one club that strikers struggle at.

If he moves to England and plays in our more attacking style of play, Vlahovic could return to his best form.

His age means he is still young and will serve us very well if we can play to his strengths at the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids