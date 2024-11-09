Report – Sevilla weighing up a loan move for another Arsenal star

Sevilla signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal on loan during the summer, and after a solid start to his time at the Spanish club, they are expected to make the Belgian’s move permanent at the end of this season. Lokonga has been an important part of the squad, impressing with his performances and showing why the La Liga side is keen to keep him. As they look to strengthen further, Sevilla has set their sights on another Arsenal player: Jakub Kiwior.

Kiwior has struggled for consistent minutes at Arsenal since joining from Spezia, and his place in the team has been limited. The Polish defender is currently behind Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, and even Ben White in the pecking order at centre-back. Despite this, Arsenal is hesitant to let him leave, especially given the importance of having depth in the squad. Kiwior provides the club with an extra option should injuries or suspensions hit their defensive ranks, a role that Arteta values highly.

Kiwior’s situation has caught the attention of several clubs, with teams in Italy reportedly tracking him. However, it is Sevilla who have emerged as the latest club interested in signing him. According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla is looking to bring Kiwior in on loan, as they may not be able to meet Arsenal’s valuation for a permanent move. While this would give Sevilla a chance to add the talented defender to their squad, Arsenal is unlikely to entertain a permanent departure without a suitable offer.

Arsenal’s reluctance to sell Kiwior is understandable, given the importance of maintaining squad depth throughout a long and demanding season. The team competes on multiple fronts, and the risk of defensive injuries means Arteta needs all his defensive options. Kiwior could still prove useful as the season progresses, and his future at Arsenal could depend on how much playing time he can earn in the coming months.