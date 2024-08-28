Report – Southampton submits formal bid to Arsenal and Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale’s move away from Arsenal is now close to happening as Southampton steps up their interest in signing him.

The Saints have been searching for a goalkeeper all summer, with Ramsdale on their shortlist. However, earlier this week, they focused on a move for Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

When Bijlow encountered issues during his medical and the transfer fell through, Southampton quickly turned their attention back to Ramsdale.

They are now showing serious interest, and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that they have submitted a bid to both Arsenal and the goalkeeper.

Although the details of the offer, including the transfer fee and Ramsdale’s potential salary, have not been disclosed, Romano confirms that Southampton is now awaiting a response from both the Gunners and Ramsdale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We still have a good chance to secure a move for Ramsdale, and the goalkeeper will also want to make this move.

It means he can no longer compete for titles or play European football, but it could guarantee that he will get game time this season and beyond, which is what he has craved for a long time.

We have a valuation for the Englishman, but we may have to lower it to help our efforts to offload him this summer.