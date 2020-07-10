Report – Stan Kroenke finally set to help out Arsenal financially

The coronavirus pandemic has hit so many teams very hard financially, and Arsenal is one of the teams to have felt the impact of the pandemic.

Whilst the total impact of the pandemic on the club’s finances is not yet ascertained, the Gunners have already asked their players to take pay cuts to help the team.

The pandemic is also expected to affect the club’s business in the summer, and some fans have been calling on the club’s owner to inject some money into the club and help at this difficult time.

It seems that Stan Kroenke has heard our pleas, and he has reportedly made some money available to the club to help them reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report on Mail Sport claims: “In a notice issued on the London Stock Exchange, the Gunners have confirmed their intention to redeem bonds linked to the construction of the Emirates Stadium, financed by a loan from Kroenke Sports Entertainment.

The injection will give the club greater freedom in how they balance their finances during what is an uncertain period following the global pandemic.”

It, however, added that it is unclear if the injected funds would have any bearing on Mikel Arteta’s spending power in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have been in fine form at this end of the season and if their form helps them get into the Champions League places, then they would be offered more money to play with in the transfer market.