Report – Struggling Arsenal player offered to AS Roma

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has been instructed to find a new club, as Arsenal has strengthened its midfield with higher-quality players.

Since joining Arsenal, the Belgian midfielder has struggled to make a significant impact, leading to a loan spell at Crystal Palace in the second half of the previous season. Unfortunately, his performances at Selhurst Park did not impress the Eagles, and they decided against making the move permanent.

Now, Lokonga is actively seeking a new club before the transfer window closes. While he doesn’t have many potential suitors, his representatives are working hard to secure a new team for him.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Lokonga’s representatives have offered him to Roma, who are in the market for a new midfielder. Roma is interested in signing Renato Sanches from PSG, but the deal is proving to be complex. As an alternative option, Lokonga has been proposed to Roma, as Arsenal is keen to find him a new home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lokonga has looked out of place since he moved to the Emirates and the midfielder simply has no future with us.

We need to find new accommodation for him because our current squad is too big and unsustainable.

He is one of many players who have made it bloated and hopefully gets a serious suitor soon.

