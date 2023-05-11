Report – Three clubs battling for signature of Arsenal attacker

Reiss Nelson is set to leave Arsenal at the end of this season after he reportedly rejected a new contract offer from the Gunners.

The attacker has been a fringe player at the club and this has brought his future into question

The Gunners did show an interest in finding an agreement with the player, but it has not been reached.

Clubs are now targeting the attacker, with The Daily Mail revealing he is the subject of transfer interest from AC Milan, Fulham and West Ham.

The trio sees the Englishman as a player who will make an impact on their team and are prepared to hand him a contract as a free agent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As a fringe player, there are many reasons Nelson would want to leave the club and we can understand that.

It could be because of a lack of guarantee of game time or the wage being offered to him.

However, he is a player we clearly can do without and if he leaves, we will likely sign a better player to replace him on our books.

But if Mikel Arteta considers him a good squad member, we probably should hand him a better deal.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…