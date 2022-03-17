Report tips Arsenal to make a return for Ligue 1 man

Reports have tipped Arsenal to return for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar, in the summer.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates when Mikel Arteta first became the club’s manager.

They have since signed the likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Links to Aouar has died off for some time now, but a move for the France international could be back on.

Calciomercato has tipped the Gunners to bid for him when the transfer window reopens.

His current deal expires in 2023, and it doesn’t seem he is keen to extend his stay in Ligue 1.

That has opened the door for a move to the Emirates if Mikel Arteta considers him the right fit for his team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aouar is a top player, and he should be attractive to us if he is not signing a contract extension.

The midfielder is still just 23, well within the age range of the players we have been signing recently.

We might have to replace Mohamed Elneny in the summer when the Egyptian leaves the club, and Aouar should be among our targets.