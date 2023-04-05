Report – Top class striker finally wants to join Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic is one striker Mikel Arteta has refused to give up on, even though the Serbian snubbed his side to move to Juventus a year ago.

He was one of the best strikers in Europe at Fiorentina and remains highly-regarded.

However, his time at Juve has not gone to plan and he could be on the move again in the summer.

Juve might have to offload him at the end of the campaign if they do not secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has given an update on his future and says the striker will likely be interested in an Arsenal move now.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus.

“They’ve been keeping tabs on his situation and a No9 is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.

“I’m sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has been one of the finest attackers in Europe and, sadly, he is struggling at Juve now.

Because of their style of play, it is not very surprising and we could convince him to make the move away in the summer to play under an exciting manager.

