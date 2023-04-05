Report – Top class striker finally wants to join Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic is one striker Mikel Arteta has refused to give up on, even though the Serbian snubbed his side to move to Juventus a year ago.
He was one of the best strikers in Europe at Fiorentina and remains highly-regarded.
However, his time at Juve has not gone to plan and he could be on the move again in the summer.
Juve might have to offload him at the end of the campaign if they do not secure a place in next season’s Champions League.
Transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has given an update on his future and says the striker will likely be interested in an Arsenal move now.
He tells Give Me Sport:
“Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus.
“They’ve been keeping tabs on his situation and a No9 is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.
“I’m sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vlahovic has been one of the finest attackers in Europe and, sadly, he is struggling at Juve now.
Because of their style of play, it is not very surprising and we could convince him to make the move away in the summer to play under an exciting manager.
Every top team needs a top striker and the Serbian is right up there with some of the best.
It is going to be very interesting with this new development, as they are still fans bruised by his reported snubbing of Arsenal.
We have to go for Vlahovic now that we are heading to Champions league and we need a more clinical striker, players snubbing clubs is just normal in football.
We will be linked with so many players, he made his bed, let him lie in it, Arteta and Edu will have plans who they want this Summer to improve the team and challenge for the PL and CL next season
I tend to agree
This might be last chance joining us if he’s available at a cut price. Personally he’s not doing that well. There’s alot of players Arsenal can look at and more players wanted to JOIN ARSENAL NOW. Cos we are going to make history for the next few years to come.
We don’t need Vlahovic any more, let him and Juventus enjoy themselves together. He can’t now reap from where and what he didn’t sow.
Good for him but we don’t want him anymore. Had his chance, blew it now he can watch from his sofa and see us return to our former glory. Don’t need a typical striker who will clogs the penalty area and affect our linkup play and interchanging forward players. Plus my price tag will be ridiculous.